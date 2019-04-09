RICHARD LEE HAMMOND

PORTSMOUTH — Richard Lee Hammond, 90, of Portsmouth, died Monday, April 8, 2019 at Hill View Retirement Center.

He was born December 12, 1928 in Scioto County to the late Samuel Hammond and Rosie Creager Hammond.

He was a former brakeman for the Norfolk & Western Railroad Company; a member of Evangelical United Church of Christ; and Minford American Legion Post #622. He was a Navy Veteran of World War II.

He married Janice Marie Wiget on September 21, 1946, whom preceded him in death on February 3, 2019. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Nena Kay Hammond.

Richard is survived by two daughters, Linda Schmidt of Loveland, Ohio, and Lea Rider of Portsmouth; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth with Rev. Thomas Williams officiating. Interment will be in Rosemount Cemetery.