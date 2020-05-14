NEW BOSTON-Richard Lee Joyce, 54, of New Boston, Ohio, passed awat, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Richard was born June 8, 1965, a son of Shirley Joyce and the late Bill Joyce. Richard was a graduate of Portsmouth East High School and served in the United States Army. Along with his father he is preceded in death by two brothers, John and Paul Bailey and one sister, Cheryl Austin. He is survived by one daughter, Lucretia (Nick) Shepherd, one brother, Scott (Dawn) Joyce, one sister, Penny Murta, one brother in law, John Austin, two grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews and many great nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store