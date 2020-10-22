Richard Kuhn

SOUTH WEBSTER - Richard Eugene Kuhn, 70 of South Webster passed away Wednesday October 12, 2020 at Southern Ohio medical Center emergency room. He was born January 26, 1950 in Oak Hill a son of the late Albert and Thelma Baker Kuhn. Richard was a 1968 Graduate of Oak Hill High School, attended the Old Country Church Tabernacle. He loved his church and had preached at many churches all over the county. He was a former member of the South Webster Volunteer Fire Dept. for over 18 years and he loved his cat very much. He is survived by his wife Jessie Maynard Kuhn; a daughter Shawna Hatfield and husband Matt of Oak Hill; brothers, Dean Kuhn and wife Kathy of Wheelersburg, David Kuhn and wife Wendy of Washington Court House; sisters, Marilyn Gray of Oak Hill, Shirley Sheline of Jackson, Jeannie Mullins of South Portsmouth, KY., one step granddaughter and 3 grandchildren and his Beloved Cat Baby. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Howard and Denver Kuhn; sisters, Francis McGowan, Elsie Howard, Rachel Kitchen, Ruthie Dyer and Charleen Boggs. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday October 24, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Bryan Carman officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5 to 7 PM and Saturday 12 to 1 PM.