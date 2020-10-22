1/1
Richard Kuhn
SOUTH WEBSTER - Richard Eugene Kuhn, 70 of South Webster passed away Wednesday October 12, 2020 at Southern Ohio medical Center emergency room. He was born January 26, 1950 in Oak Hill a son of the late Albert and Thelma Baker Kuhn. Richard was a 1968 Graduate of Oak Hill High School, attended the Old Country Church Tabernacle. He loved his church and had preached at many churches all over the county. He was a former member of the South Webster Volunteer Fire Dept. for over 18 years and he loved his cat very much. He is survived by his wife Jessie Maynard Kuhn; a daughter Shawna Hatfield and husband Matt of Oak Hill; brothers, Dean Kuhn and wife Kathy of Wheelersburg, David Kuhn and wife Wendy of Washington Court House; sisters, Marilyn Gray of Oak Hill, Shirley Sheline of Jackson, Jeannie Mullins of South Portsmouth, KY., one step granddaughter and 3 grandchildren and his Beloved Cat Baby. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Donald, Howard and Denver Kuhn; sisters, Francis McGowan, Elsie Howard, Rachel Kitchen, Ruthie Dyer and Charleen Boggs. Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday October 24, 2020 at D.W. SWICK FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Bryan Carman officiating. Interment will follow at South Webster Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5 to 7 PM and Saturday 12 to 1 PM.



Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D.W. Swick-Nelson Funeral Homes – South Webster Chapel
10900 Main Street (State Route 140)
South Webster, OH 45682
(740) 778-7054
