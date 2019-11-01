PICKERINGTON—Richard "Dick" Forrest Lowe, 72, of Pickerington, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 5, 1946 in South Portsmouth, KY, a son of the late Elijah Boutain and Hazel Ruby Clary Lowe.

Dick was a 1964 Portsmouth High School graduate and he received Bachelors degrees of Political Science and Education from Morehead State University in 1969.

A Christian in faith, he retired as plant manager from Abbort Laboratories in Brockville, Ontario and was an Army Reserve veteran.

Surviving are his wife of 50 years, Lana Rae Lodwick Lowe, whom he married May 2, 1969 in New Boston; two sons, Richard Todd (Christine) Lowe of Pickerington and Aaron Daniel (Kelly) Lowe of Sidney; a sister, Sue (Wayne) Keaton of Reynoldsburg; seven grandchildren, Elijah, Jacob, Julia, Lizzy, Tim, Katherine and Cierra; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gregory (Diane) Lodwick of Portsmouth, Dean (Vonnie) Lodwick of South Portsmouth, KY and Lisa (Dan) Schrock of Dickson, TN; and his four-legged companions, Prince Edward and Tilly.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by a son, Matthew Tice Lowe; and a brother-in-law, Kevin Lodwick.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Monday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with the Rev. Dr. Dori Baker officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Dick's memory by performing an act of kindness.