WEST PORTSMOUTH-Richard Matthew Meeker, 57, of West Portsmouth, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at home. He was born November 14, 1962, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Richard Meeker and Phyllis Frasher Meeker, of West Portsmouth. He was a Navy Veteran and was employed as an Electrician at the VA Medical Center in Chillicothe. He is survived by two sons, Zach Meeker of Wheelersburg, Jonathan Meeker of Virginia Beach, Virginia, one granddaughter and numerous cousins. Funeral services will be held 3:00 P.M. Sunday, February 2, 2020, at F.C. Daehler Mortuary with burial at McKendree Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Military graveside rites will be performed by the James Dickey Post 23 American Legion. Please visit www.fcdaehlermortuary.com to leave condolences.