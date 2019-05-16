RICHARD EARL MERSHON

NEW BOSTON — Richard Earl Mershon, 78, of New Boston, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in the SOMC Emergency Room. He was born November 20, 1940 in New Boston, a son of the late Harvey Gardener and Willadean Henrietta Phillips Mershon.

Rich retired as Chief of the New Boston Fire Department after 33 years of service with the village. He was a Vietnam era Army veteran and a member of the James Dickey Post #23 American Legion. A Kentucky Colonel, he was also a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters, the SOMC Life Center and the Ashland Area Woodcarvers Association. Richard was a Glenwood High School 1958 graduate.

His wife, Nancy Jo Vallandingham Mershon, preceded him in death June 10, 2007. The couple was married November 9, 1974 in Greenup, KY.

Surviving are his children, William Gardener Mershon of Delaware and Rebecca Erin Harr of Columbus; a brother, Rodney (Debbie) Mershon of Wheelersburg; a granddaughter, Olivia Harr of Columbus; sisters-in-law, Patty Oliver of Columbus and Sharon (Bob) Seymore of Portsmouth; and nieces and nephews, Danny Mershon of Wheelersburg, Lora Mershon of Rockford, IL, Teresa Hiles of Minford, Todd Bressler of Columbus and Tracy Bressler of Ironton.

Three brothers, Roland, Ronald and Jerry Mershon, also preceded Rich in death.

A Memorial Service will be held at noon Tuesday at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Minister Al Oliver officiating. The James Dickey Post Honor Detail will conduct Military Rites.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 10 A.M. until the service hour at the funeral home.

The Fire & Rescue flag will fly at the funeral home in honor of Richard's service to our community.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Scioto Foundation, P.O. Box 911, Portsmouth, OH 45662 or sciotofoundation.org.

Online condolences may be shared at RalphFScott.com.