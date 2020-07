LUCASVILLE-Richard G. Nelson, 88, of Lucasville went home to join his wife Geneva, his parents John and Carrie Nelson and his twelve siblings July 1, 2020. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be held August 1 at 11:00 AM at Lucasville Church of Christ in Christian Union with Pastor Michael Bentley officiating. Following the service gravesite Military Rites will be performed by William A. Barker Post of the American Legion at Lucasville cemetery.