Richard Robinson

PORTSMOUTH-RICHARD DEAN ROBINSON born March 11, 1967 passed away September 7, 2020 at home. Proceeded in death by his parents, Phillip & Shirley Robinson of Ironton. Surviving is daughter, Amy Sue Robinson, of West Portsmouth, grandchildren Rosetta, Samual, and Marybeth, sisters, Lisa, Debbie, Jennifer, Melanie of Greenup, KY, and Sandy of Peoria, IL, brothers, Phillip of West Portsmouth and Jim of Portsmouth. Services will be held Saturday, September 19, at 4:00 pm at Church of God 3920 Gallia ST New Boston, OH 45662. Officiated by Chris Keeton.