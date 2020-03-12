MINFORD - Richard Keith Shonkwiler, 80, of Minford passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Portsmouth, a son of the late Eugene and Alafair Whitley Shonkwiler, he was a former employee of Empire Detroit Steel and worked at Shoemakers in Minford for over 30 years. He was a medic in the US Air Force and was of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patty Jo Shonkwiler; two sons, Bryan (Joan) Shonkwiler, Mark (Sabrina) Shonkwiler; one daughter, Lori (Dwayne) Donahoe; ten grandchildren, Matthew (Veronica) Shonkwiler, Aaron (Carly) Shonkwiler, Gabe (Ashli) Shonkwiler, Mandy (Sean) Childers, Hilary (Nate) Rowland, Emily (Odie) Kelly, Abby (Luke) Keller, Zoe Doll, Livi Shonkwiler, Mya Shonkwiler; fifteen great grandchildren; one brother, Walter Shonkwiler, and two sisters, Willa (Art) Marion and Linda Howard. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, David Wayne Shonkwiler.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Mike Simpson officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace. Friends may call at the funeral home from Noon to 2:00 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday. Military graveside rites will be conducted by James Irwin Post No. 622 American Legion and William A. Baker Post No. 363. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.