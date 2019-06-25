RICHARD H. SPENCER

PORTSMOUTH —Richard H. Spencer, 77, of Portsmouth, passed away Saturday night, June 22, 2019 at SOMC Hospice surrounded by family. A 1961 graduate of PHS and member of the State Championship Basketball Team, he married his wife, Sally Mutter Spencer, February 6, 1965. In 1969 he established a State Farm Insurance Office where he achieved many top awards. He then retired from State Farm and started an Independent Insurance Franchise with Global Green. His love for the community was exhibited with his participation in many areas.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Richard E. Spencer, of Portsmouth; his daughter, Jamie E. Surillo (Pedro), of Fort Walton, Florida; two grandsons, R. Wellington Spencer, of Portsmouth and Maddox Youmans of Fort Walton, Florida; two granddaughters, Mariah Brush and MacKensey Brush, both of Florida; and five great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is a brother, Jack Spencer, of Lucasville; two sisters, Marjorie Newman of Wheelersburg and Barbara Walters of Columbus. In addition to his parents Wellington and Olive Spencer, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Michael Spencer and Bill Spencer, both of Portsmouth.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. All memorial donations are requested to be made to SOMC Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. C. Daehler Mortuary in Portsmouth.