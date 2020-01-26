MINFORD – Richard William Trowbridge, 68 of Minford passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Hill View Retirement Center in Portsmouth. Born November 13, 1951, in Portsmouth, a son of the late Maurice and Katherine Elizabeth McCall Trowbridge, he was a 1970 Minford High School graduate and a member of Southern Ohio R/C Flyers. He was a retired printer for USEC in Piketon and owner-operator of Custom Printing in Minford.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Powell Trowbridge; one son, Tim Trowbridge; one daughter, Lisa Trowbridge; three grandchildren, Marissa Trowbridge, Ethan and Elijah Crabtree; one brother, James (Beth) Trowbridge; and two nieces, Jodi Luker and Carrie Trowbridge of Texas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Trowbridge.

The family would like to thank the staff of Hill View Retirement Center and SOMC Hospice for their exceptional care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford with Pastor Timothy Palla officiating. Friends may call Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.