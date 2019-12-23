Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Reynolds. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WHEELERSBURG-Richard W. Reynolds, 89, a former long-time resident of Wheelersburg, passed away on December 5th, 2019 at Chesapeake Regional Hospital in Chesapeake, VA. Richard was born in Cincinnati, the son of the late Hugh D. and Trelia Kincaid Reynolds. He was a 1952 graduate of the University of Cincinnati where he earned a degree in Pharmacy, and then served in the US Army as an Anatomy instructor and hospital Pharmacist. After being discharged, he was a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative with Eli Lily, was an owner of Reidenbach Pharmacy in Wheelersburg, and was a Pharmacist at Mercy Hospital in Portsmouth. He will be remembered for his concern for others, honesty, humility and a passion for improving healthcare through reducing medication errors and as an advocate for the healthcare consumer. He enjoyed gardening and yard work, history, reading and horses, and attended Holy Redeemer Catholic Church. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Nancy (Milstead) Reynolds and a brother, James Reynolds. He is survived by his children, Beth Reynolds Middleton (Dave) of Chesapeake, VA, Michael Reynolds of Columbus, OH, James Reynolds (Kendall) of Union, KY and Julie Reynolds Wriston (Bryan) of Southern Pines, NC; ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with Rev. Joe Yokum officiating, with visitation for family and friends from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery with graveside military rites provided by American Legion, James Dickey Post #23.

