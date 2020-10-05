WHEELERSBURG-Richard E. Weghorst, 85, of Wheelersburg, died Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Southern Ohio Medical Center emergency room. Born on August 30, 1935 in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Edgar and Faye Cooper Weghorst and was a retired civil engineer for DuPont.

A graduate of Portsmouth High School, he attended Texas A. & M. University and graduated from Ohio University. He enjoyed metal detecting, traveling, fishing, painting and gardening, but his greatest interest was in reading.

Surviving are his wife, Rebecca Potter Weghorst, whom he married June 30, 1962, a son, Richard "Dee" (Nicole) Weghorst of Dayton; two daughters, Paige (Mark) Williams of Wheelersburg and Sarah (Brian) Garven of Murfreesboro, TN; a sister, Abigail Calhoun of Greensboro, NC and four special grandchildren, Madalyn Williams, Claire Garven, Ethan Garven and Brooke Garven.

A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE with Lynn Wessel officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park.

The family will receive guests at Brant's after 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Masks will be required for admission, but not furnished by the funeral home. Social distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Portsmouth Public Library.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.