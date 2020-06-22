Richard Wheeler

CINCINNATI-Richard "Scott" Wheeler, with heavy hearts we announce the passing on June 20, 2020 at age 79, after a valiant battle with Parkinsons disease. A beloved husband, brother, father and grandfather, Scott is survived by his wife of 56 years to Virginia Ann (nee Johnson) Wheeler; one brother Roger Lynn Wheeler (Carolyn) of Grove City, Ohio; three daughters, Mary Elizabeth Wheeler of Cincinnati, Ohio, Kathryn Ann Janini (Thomas) of Medina, Ohio, Laura Kay Organisciak (Gregory) of Cincinnati, Ohio; five grandchildren, Scott Peter Schap (Wheeler), Jacob Gregory Organisciak, William Arthur Organisciak, Laura Kathryn Schap (Wheeler) and Anna Kathryn Organisciak; and several nieces and nephews. Residence Cincinnati, born in Portsmouth, OH. Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave., (Mt. Washington) Cincinnati, Ohio 45230. Private Funeral Service, followed by interment at Pierce Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.