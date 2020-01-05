PORTSMOUTH — Richard "Dick" W. Frost, 77, of Portsmouth, Ohio, passed away, Friday, January 3, 2020, at Portsmouth Health and Rehab in Portsmouth, Ohio. Richard was born May 19, 1942, in Rome, Ohio, a son of the late Vernon and Patience Knauff Frost.

Richard was a member of the Portsmouth Eagles and retired from Painters Local 555.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by one son, Richie Frost, one sister, Janette Middleton and one brother Jack Frost.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years who he married July 25, 1980, Donna Frost, two sons, Barry (Kelly) Frost of Portsmouth, Ohio and Rick (Loretta) Frost of West Portsmouth, Ohio, two sisters, Diannae Johnson of McDermott, Ohio and Patricia Goode of Florida, five brothers, Don Frost of Dayton, Ohio, Bill Frost of North Carolina, Keith Frost of Circleville, Ohio, Steve Frost of Indiana and Dean Frost of Portsmouth, Ohio, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his beloved dog Maddie and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Crockett L. Reed Funeral Home in South Shore, Kentucky is in charge of the arrangements.