LUCASVILLE — Wade Richard "Rick" Fraley 68, of Lucasville, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019 tragically in an automobile accident. He was born January 24, 1951 in Scioto County, a son of the late Wade and Dorothy Brown Fraley.

He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Caroline Street, Jane Lenamon, Nacey Liles.

Rick was a 1969 graduate of Valley High School and a US Air Force reserve Veteran. He was a member of Valley United Methodist Church in Rosemount. He was the owner of Ohio Pest Control for 52 years. He was very active in the community as well as serving on several boards.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years Linda Lemaster Fraley, one son, Chris R. Fraley (Bethany Fuller), and one daughter, Laura (Karl) Schultz, 3 grandsons, Travis Schultz, Wade Fraley, and Sebastian Henry, 2 granddaughters Ashley Schultz and Hanna Fraley, several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and several great-great nieces and nephews and a host of close friends.

Rick was an avid race car fan and a competitive sprint car owner and driver. He started out racing in go karts with his dad when he was a young boy. He loved racing vintage motorcycles as well.

He will be greatly missed by many friends and family. He was a hard worker and loved his job. He brightened every room and would gladly give you the shirt off his back.

Funeral services will be held at noon, Thursday October 3, 2019 at the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville with Pete Shaffer officiating. Burial will follow in Scioto Cemetery where military graveside rites will be performed by the William A. Baker and James F. Irwin Posts of the American Legion. Friends may call 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and an hour before the funeral at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Alumni Scholarship Fund c/o David Adkins, 1988 Cook Road, Lucasville, OH 45648.