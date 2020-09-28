Rick McKenzie

PORTSMOUTH-Rick S. McKenzie, 57 of Portsmouth died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born July 30, 1963 in Portsmouth to the late Russell and Margaret Stapleton McKenzie. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Homer McKenzie, a sister, Diana Kay McKenzie, and a niece, Kimberly McKenzie. He was a truck driver for Livingston's and a member of 316 Ministry.

Rick is survived by his wife, Crystal Diller McKenzie, 2 sons; Adam McKenzie and Chris McKenzie, 2 daughters; Amber Meadors and Emma McKenzie, 7 grandchildren, 4 brothers; Tony, Danny, Terry, and Russell McKenzie, and a sister, Tammy Austin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mark Bales officiating and interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.