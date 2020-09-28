1/
Rick McKenzie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PORTSMOUTH-Rick S. McKenzie, 57 of Portsmouth died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born July 30, 1963 in Portsmouth to the late Russell and Margaret Stapleton McKenzie. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Homer McKenzie, a sister, Diana Kay McKenzie, and a niece, Kimberly McKenzie. He was a truck driver for Livingston's and a member of 316 Ministry.

Rick is survived by his wife, Crystal Diller McKenzie, 2 sons; Adam McKenzie and Chris McKenzie, 2 daughters; Amber Meadors and Emma McKenzie, 7 grandchildren, 4 brothers; Tony, Danny, Terry, and Russell McKenzie, and a sister, Tammy Austin, along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Mark Bales officiating and interment in Mt. Zion Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday starting at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street
West Portsmouth, OH 45663
740-858-4100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved