WHEELERSBURG — Ricky Nelson Kazee, Sr., 54, of Wheelersburg, died unexpectantly on Friday, December 06, 2019, at his home. Born on in Portsmouth, he was a son of the late Curt and Helen Allard Kazee and was formerly employed at Lowe's.

Ricky enjoyed fishin', walking the trails in Wayne National Forest, going to the beach in the Outer Banks, and hunting mushrooms. He never met a stranger, loved the Smokies, was an avid Buckeye fan and watched a lot of WWE Wrestling on television.

Also preceding him in death were bothers, Tony and Dale Kazee.

Surviving are his wife, Donna Bowman Kazee, three sons, Ricky Nelson (Tabatha) Kazee, Jr of Portsmouth, Victor "Doc" Kazee of Wheelersburg and Robert Kazee of Wheelersburg; five brothers, Dallas, Greg, Dennis, John and Dean Kazee; five sisters, Doris Graham, Tammy Rigney, Tina Rose, Sharon Kazee and Lois Friend, and five grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaden, Kaleb, Keyana and Kyle.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 14th, at the BRANT FUNERAL HOME IN SCIOTOVILLE from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.