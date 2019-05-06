RICKY LEE SKAGGS

NEW BOSTON — Ricky Lee Skaggs, age 61, of New Boston, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 4, 2019 at SOMC. He was born July 30, 1957 in Portsmouth to Franklin Delano and Wilma (Munn) Skaggs. Ricky was a 1977 graduate of Glenwood H.S., served his country honorably in the U.S. Marines, and worked as an over-the-road truck driver. More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his mother, Wilma Jean Skaggs; wife, Peggy Skaggs; daughters, Carmen (Jeffry) Wadkins, Hollie Skaggs-Shepherd (Ryan Shepherd); brother, Michael (Billie) Skaggs; sister, Lisa (Mark) Robinson; 3 grandchildren, Ricky Ryan Shepherd, Kayla Shepherd, and Lucas "Nugget" Wadkins. He was preceded in death by his father, Franklin, and sister, Wilma Delaine Skaggs.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in New Boston with Pastor Mike Skaggs officiating with visitation 1 – 2 p.m. prior to the service. Expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.