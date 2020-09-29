PORTSMOUTH-Rita F. Prose, 78, was born on November 28, 1941 in Canton, Ohio and died on September 28, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. Rita was a licensed social worker and worked at both the Southern Ohio Medical Center and Hill View, until she retired in 2015.

Rita had a passion for life and was always of service to others. She will be forever remembered for her loving heart and generosity.

She is survived by her husband of 30 plus years of marriage, John Prose, and many wonderful family members, most who have resided at one time in the Akron/Canton area.

A local memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Donations in Rita's memory can be made to the Eden Fund at Hill View Retirement Community, a place she came to love, especially the residents, families and employees.

Arrangements are under the direction of the BRANT FUNERAL SERVICE IN SCIOTOVILLE.

Condolences to www.brantfuneralservice.com.