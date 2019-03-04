ROBBIN ANN HOLLAND

WHEELERSBURG —Robbin Ann Holland, 47 of Wheelersburg, died Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home. She was born October 14, 1971, in Portsmouth to the late Bob Carl Holland and Sheila Kaye Parker Ruggles (Albert Ray). Robbin loved playing Yahtzee with the # 3 being her favorite number. She was also a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Along with her mother and stepfather, she is survived by a daughter Tristin Nicole (Travis) Cox, 2 brothers; Jason Holland and Anthony Payne, 2 sisters; Lori Osborne and Vickie Smith, her dog Chloe and cat, Neo.

Funeral services will be 7:00 PM Friday, March 8, 2019, at the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Pastor Mike Simpson officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday starting at 5:00 PM. Condolences and donations can be made at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.