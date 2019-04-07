MIKEY ALEXANDER

LUCASVILLE —Robert Michael Alexander, 47, of Lucasville, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was born January 16, 1971, in Portsmouth, a son of Bob Alexander of Lucasville and the late Sharon Kay Thomas Alexander.

Mikey was a former heavy equipment operator for the former New Boston Coke Plant and Rail Tech Company and a 1989 Clay High School graduate.

In addition to his mother, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Lee Alexander; and his sister, Kay Ann Alexander.

Mikey is survived by his daughters, Kristian (Bill) Ruth of South Webster and Haley Alexander of Wheelersburg; and his step-mother, Eula Alexander.

Funeral services will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at the Millers Run Church with Gary Dheel and his father Bob Alexander officiating. Burial will follow in Universal Cemetery in Rubyville. Friends may call Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. till the funeral hour. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Millers Run Church, c/o Jo Ellen McDaniel, 178 Pleasant Drive, Lucasville, OH 45648.