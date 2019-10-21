ABERDEEN — Robert Thomas Applegate, age 80 of Aberdeen, Ohio, died Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He worked in the grocery business for fifty-two years and worked for many area grocery stores including the former Clyde's Super Value. He was also a member of the Sedden United Methodist Church in Maysville, Kentucky, a member of the Masonic Lodge 535 in Rome, Ohio, a member of the Scottish Rite of Columbus, Ohio, a member of the Eastern Star Chapter 29 and he was a Shriner. Mr. Applegate was born January 24, 1939 in Portsmouth, Ohio the son of the late Glenn and Ara (Vaughters) Applegate. He was also preceded in death by one daughter – Karen Sue Rigsby; one brother – Joe Applegate and a son-in-law – Roger Gifford.

Mr. Applegate is survived by his loving wife of sixty-two years – Phyllis (Wheeler) Applegate; two daughters – Beverly Gifford of Ripley, Ohio and Sandra Pumpelly of Aberdeen, Ohio; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one brother Michael Applegate (Kathleen).

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley, Ohio. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, Ohio with the funeral service at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow the funeral service in Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg, Ohio.

