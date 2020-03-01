WHEELERSBURG- Robert Eugene Brannigan, 79, of Wheelersburg, passed away Saturday, February 29, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. Robert was born March 11, 1940 in Lawrence County, Ohio to the late Charles "Bud" and Opel Blevins Brannigan. He was a Laborer out of Laborers Local 83; an avid outdoorsman, hunter and horses and he was a 25 year member of Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by three brothers, James, Mike and Carl and Elizabeth Ann Brannigan. He is survived by his wife, Mary Catherine Cartee Brannigan whom he married June 29, 1968 at Mt. Hope Freewill Baptist Church. Also surviving is a daughter, Crystal (John) Hemmings; two brothers, Tony and Jack Brannigan and a grandson Jonathan Hemmings.

Services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Gary Selby officiating. Interment will follow in Vernon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 5:00-8:00 pm Tuesday, March 3, 2020 and one hour before the 11:00 am service on Wednesday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.