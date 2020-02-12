NEW BOSTON - Robert Lee Casteel, age 79, of New Boston, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home. He was born June 20, 1940 in Sciotoville to Walker Casteel and Elsie Allen. Robert honorably served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. Professionally, he worked in construction and was a homebuilder. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginseng and yellow root hunting, and being outdoors. Robert's family was his life and he loved spending time with them, especially his grandchildren. He was a Minister for the North Moreland Lighthouse Church and always loved talking about God.

Robert is survived by his wife, Alberta "Bunnie" Casteel; son, Tony and wife Kim Casteel of Portsmouth; daughter, Misty and Nicholas Rodriguez of Little Rock, AR; former daughter-in-law, Kari Casteel; brother, George and Kathy Holsinger of FL; grandchildren, Miranda, Kayla, Jeremiah, Tiffany, Natasha, and Nathan; three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Casteel, Jr.; brother, Jim Brown.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville with Pastor Shirley Stiltner officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Robert and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.