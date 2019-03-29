ROBERT W. COLVIN

LUCASVILLE — Robert Wayne Colvin, 64, of Lucasville passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. Born June 17, 1954 in Columbus, a son of Bobby D. and Edith Mae McKenzie Colvin, he was a truck driver and a member of the Portsmouth Moose.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Kristina (Jeremy) Eitel; three grandchildren, Trent, Macy, Elaina Eitel; two brothers, Roger Lee Colvin, Donald Lee (Juanita) Colvin, and one sister, Patricia (Stan) Conklin. He was preceded in death by one son, Billy Joe Hardin and one brother, Billy Joe Colvin.

Private services were held by the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.