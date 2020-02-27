BUTLER-Robert Glen Dixon, 75, of Butler, Ohio, and former Scioto County resident, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Laurels of Mt. Vernon, following an extended illness.

The son of Leonard and Edith (Stone) Dixon, Glen was born January 3, 1945 in Caribou, Maine.

On January 25, 1964 he married Janie Smith.

Glen worked as an insurance agent for Western & Southern. He retired in 2000 after working 32 years.

He loved nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially around the Richland County area. Detailed, Glen took meticulous care of his lawn.

Over the years, Glen amassed a large collection of sports cards. He also volunteered for the food bank at 1st Baptist Church in Bellville. Glen had an ornery streak. He was happiest when surrounded by family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Janie Dixon of Butler; son Leonard (Amanda) Dixon of Monroeville and daughter Glenda (Alan) Kitzmiller of Bellville; grandchildren Ashley (Andy) Kniceley, Derek Dixon, Michael Prendergast, Kayla (Matt) Tackett, Abbey Kitzmiller, Caleb Dixon, Cayden Dixon, and Peyton Dixon; great-grandchildren Jackson Kniceley and Bentley Tackett; brother Acel (Jean) Dixon of Ironton; nephews Brian (Jessica) Dixon and Jeff (Jessica) Dixon; four great-nephews Duke, Bo, Jax, and Acel.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sons Robert Dixon and Kevin Dixon.

The Dixon family will receive friends Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6-8 pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home, 81 Mill Road, Bellville, Ohio 44813. Visitation will continue Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 12pm-2pm in Brant Funeral Home, 422 Harding Avenue, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662, where funeral services will begin at 2 pm. Pastor Rick Levering will officiate. Burial will follow in Scioto Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Glen's memory may be made to Kindred Hospice, 112 Harcourt Road #3, Mt. Vernon, Ohio 43050.

Online condolences to the family may be made by visiting:SnyderFuneralHomes.com or www.brantfuneralservice.com.