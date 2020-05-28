OTWAY-Robert F. Gregory, 74, of Otway, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center Emergency Room. He was born December 31, 1945 in Otway a son of the late Robert Paul and Katherine Caroline Schnitzius Gregory. Robert worked at Williams Shoe Factory, County Garage, Gene Moore Paving, and Arrick's Propane. Most of his life he was self employed at Gregory's Trucking as a dump truck driver hauling asphalt for various companies and gravel for individuals. He was known for his ability to unload in places no one else could. There wasn't any tractor or farm machinery he couldn't fix. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, Charles Gregory. Robert is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Dillow Gregory, whom he married January 30, 1987 in Paris, Kentucky; two sons Robert Franklin Gregory II of Stout, and Charles Hugh Gregory of Otway; two daughters, Melissa (Bob) Blanton of Wheelersburg and Katherine Caroline (Dakota) Jones of Otway; three grandchildren, Nathan, Colton, and Chase, and Madalyn on the way; one sister, Wanda Kay Chandler of Otway; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the Outreach Ministries Church on Big Bear Creek with Alan Rose officiating. Burial will be in U.P. Cemetery at Mt. Joy. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to the funeral hour at the church Saturday. Arrangements are under the direction of the McKinley Funeral Home in Lucasville .



