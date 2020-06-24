Robert Hamm

GROVE CITY-Robert Morlan Hamm, 73, formerly from West Portsmouth died June 22, 2020 at Meadow Grove Transitional Care in Grove City, Ohio. He was born October 13, 1946 in Portsmouth to the late Raymond and Geraldine Gilbert Hamm. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers: Ronald, Randy and Billy Hamm.

After graduating from Portsmouth West High School and attending Ohio State University, Robert moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in the entertainment industry. He was a writer, producer and actor for many years in Los Angeles and Nashville, Tennessee. He appeared in several movies including: 1941, KING KONG, BLUME IN LOVE and HELLO DOLLY. He co-authored and produced an original musical comedy, A COUNTRY MUSICAL. His television appearances included: THE SENATOR, CANNON, STARKSY AND HUTCH, LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE, and THE MAGICIAN. While in Nashville, he hosted his own television show, HOME MOVIES. Robert was passionate about song writing and recorded numerous original songs.

Robert was recognized by Mayor Gerlach and the city of Portsmouth in 1993 for his accomplishments in the entertainment business. He autographed a star on the Portsmouth floodwall and was presented a key to the city. In addition, he worked as a local DJ with WPAY as "Bobby Gold."

Robert is survived by 1 brother, Gary Hamm of Columbus and 2 sisters, Shirley (Stan) Jennings of McDermott and Karen Hopper of Grove City.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 27th, 2020 at Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth with Jeremy Hamm officiating and interment in Scioto Burial Park. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Bella Care Hospice online or mailed to 110 Polaris Parkway, Suite 302, Westerville, Ohio 43082. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.