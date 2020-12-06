LUCASVILLE - Robert "Bob" James Havens, 61, of Lucasville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born August 25, 1959 in Portsmouth, a son of Rose Ann Rayburn Havens and the late Richard C. Havens and was a member of Sunshine Church of Christ. Bob was involved in Special Olympics, Star Work Shop and Hardwood Heros. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Jayne (Mike) Bouts, Kathryn (Gary) Glispie, Cindy (Ryan) Coriell; seven nieces & nephews, Ryan Bouts, Heather Lantman, Garris Coriell, Joanna Glispie, Kayleigh Coriell, Chris Glispie, Kyle Glispie, and a special friend, Kathy Toops.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace with Jason Coriell and Jamie Riley officiating. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.