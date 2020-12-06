1/
Robert Havens
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LUCASVILLE - Robert "Bob" James Havens, 61, of Lucasville passed away Friday, December 4, 2020 at SOMC Hospice. Born August 25, 1959 in Portsmouth, a son of Rose Ann Rayburn Havens and the late Richard C. Havens and was a member of Sunshine Church of Christ. Bob was involved in Special Olympics, Star Work Shop and Hardwood Heros. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by three sisters, Jayne (Mike) Bouts, Kathryn (Gary) Glispie, Cindy (Ryan) Coriell; seven nieces & nephews, Ryan Bouts, Heather Lantman, Garris Coriell, Joanna Glispie, Kayleigh Coriell, Chris Glispie, Kyle Glispie, and a special friend, Kathy Toops.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Franklin Furnace with Jason Coriell and Jamie Riley officiating. Friends may call at Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday. Per CDC guidelines and governor recommendations, everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice proper social distancing procedures and guidelines. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Special Olympics. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved