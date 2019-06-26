ROBERT BRUCE HAWKINS

LONGVIEW — Robert Bruce Hawkins, 77, of Longview passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Bruce was born in Monticello, KY on June 24, 1942. He graduated from Minford High School and worked in the steel industry before enlisting in the United States Air Force. He proudly served from 1966 to 1970, including a year in Korat, Thailand. As a Staff Sergeant, he crew chiefed F-4 Phantom fighter jets. He retired from Good Shepherd Medical Center in 2013 after working there for more than 20 years as a maintenance technician. He had an incredible work ethic and a keen sense of humor that endeared him to everyone he met. He had the best stories and loved spending time with his family.

Bruce is survived by his son, Michael Pyles (Rena); and daughter, Megan Lawson (Jeremy), all of Longview; sister Carrol Klinker (Marvin); brother Larry Hawkins (Linda); sister Sharon Gampp (Michael), all of Ohio; brother Duane Hawkins (Pat) of Nashville; granddaughters Keeli Pyles and Kristen Meyer; and grandsons Kaden Pyles, Robert Chandler Lawson, and Cameron Lawson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Frances Hawkins, his loving wife of 38 years, Janie Hawkins, and grandson, Christian Pyles.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 A.M. Friday, June 28, at the Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Pallbearers will be Michael Gampp, Rick Delph, Jeremy Lawson, Larry Hawkins, Jr., and Cliff Y'Barbo. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Kaden Pyles, Chandler Lawson, and Cameron Lawson, and brothers Larry Hawkins, Sr., and Duane Hawkins.

Memorial gifts may be given to Heartsway Hospice or the Roswell Rotary Foundation (mail to: Roswell Rotary Honor Air, PO Box 783, Roswell GA 30077) to help provide Honor Air flights for United States Veterans.