ROBERT STEPHEN JONES

HILLIARD — Robert Stephen Jones, 59, of Hilliard, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. He was born on August 14, 1959 in Portsmouth, OH, a son to Mary Jane (Coyle) and the late Charles R. Jones. Robert worked at Nationwide Children's for 32 years and part time at Riverside Hospital. He was a diehard Buckeye, Bengals, Blue Jackets and Reds fan. Robert was also an avid runner, competing in several 5K races and traveling as far as Hawaii for his last race.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his siblings, Carol Walter, Charles "Chuck" Jones, Annette (Jeffery) Ginn, Mary Ellen Coy and Karen (Keith) Cwiezkowski; ten nieces and nephews; seventeen great-nieces and great-nephews and longtime friends, Nate Collins and Jerry Sesco. Honoring Robert's wishes cremation will take place.

Memorial visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, 289 S. Main St., Pataskala, OH 43062. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital, 630 Children's Dr., Columbus, OH 43205 in Robert's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.kauberfraley.com