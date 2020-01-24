SCIOTODALE- Robert "Bobby" Daniel Jones, age 81, of Sciotodale, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 at his home. He was born January 7, 1939 in Portsmouth to Roy and Rena (Turner) Jones. Bobby was a 1957 graduate of Wheelersburg High School and enlisted the next day in the U.S. Marines where he honorably served his country. He worked over 30 years at Empire Detroit Steel and in his free time enjoyed fishing and deer hunting. He was a member of James Dickey Post #23, American Legion.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Stephens of Sciotoville; grandchildren, Geoffrey Stephens of Hinton, WV and Samantha Stephens of Huntington, WV; great-grandchild, Aiden Adkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie Sue Jones in 2006; sister, Jean Turner; and the man who raised him, his stepfather, Russell Mustard.

Funeral services for Bobby will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at WOLFE-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Sciotoville. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Friends may call on Tuesday one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Fond memories of Bobby and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.WolfeNelsonFuneralHome.com.