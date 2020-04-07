FT. MEYERS, FL-Robert "Bob" Benjamin Kimble, 87, passed away on Thursday, April 2nd. Born and raised in Portsmouth, Ohio, he was the son of Laurence and Helen Hopkins Kimble and brother to Laurence M. Kimble Jr. In 1973, he married Joyce Hook and they lived out their life together raising a family in Maysville, KY before retiring to Ft. Myers, Florida and Middletown, Ohio with his final residence in Woodstock, GA.

Bob worked as a purchasing and contract administrator with Fluor Daniel. He loved to play golf, was an avid reader, and enjoyed cheering his Ohio State Buckeyes on to victory.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, Joyce and children, Kathy, Scott, Laura, Ron, and Stephanie.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.