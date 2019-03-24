ROBERT W. LAWSON

STOUT —Robert W. Lawson, 80, of Stout, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at his home. He was born June 29, 1938, in Weis, Virginia to the late Rosevelt and Roxie (Collins) Lawson.

He was a Vietnam Army Veteran. Robert was a Born Again Christian and was inducted into the Rockabilly Hall if Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Judith (Sparks) Lawson, three daughters; Shawna Lawson, Tawna Lawson, and Marie Pack, four grandchildren; Mandi, Robert, Emily, and Alison. He is also survived by a sister, Norma K. Daner, two brothers; James Lawson and Junior Lawson, and an uncle Par Collins.

A graveside service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at McKendree Cemetery in Stout. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth.