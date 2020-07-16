OTWAY-Robert L "Bob" Litreal, 75 years, of Otway, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Bob was born in Rarden, Ohio, on June 2, 1945, the son of the late Harley and Phyllis Litreal, of Urbana; and Lonnie and Margaret (Thompson) Osburn, of Rarden. After serving in the U. S. Army, Bob worked as an Ohio Highway Patrolman, for the Dayton Walther Foundry, in construction and building work; and as a lifelong farmer. He attended Rarden Baptist Church and was a member of the Sinking Spring Masonic Lodge #365.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Suzette Litreal Poe. Bob is survived by his wife, Shay Litreal; son, Dwayne (April) Litreal; and three daughters, MaryAnn Litreal, Carla (Keith) Warren, and Sandy Williams; brother, Carl Oberly; and sister, Sue Strickland; as well as 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services, officiated by Zachery Stephens, will be at 4:00 PM, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, 119 Rarden Road, Peebles, Ohio. Visiting hours are 1:00 PM until time of services, at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home. Please visit us at www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com