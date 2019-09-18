PORTSMOUTH — Robert Marasek Jr., 70, died on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. He was born January 21, 1949 in Portsmouth to the late Robert W. Marasek and Mary Kathryn (Wedebrook) Marasek. Robert is survived by his wife, Ruth (Oakes) Marasek, son, R. Matthew Marasek, of Portsmouth, daughter, Cassie Holbrook (Dustin), of Lucasville, brothers; Richard Marasek (Carla) of Batavia, Mike Marasek (Becky) of West Portsmouth, sisters; Annette Malone (Rick) of Rosemount, Theresa Grahm (Tim) of North Port FL, Christine Perkins of Cincinnati, Kathy Keipper (Matt) of Cincinnati, grandchildren; Madison and Ethan Marasek, and Rylee and Ava Holbrook, his dog Henry, as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Bob was a 1967 graduate of West Portsmouth High School, then later served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was part of the 19th Tactical Air support Sq., 5th Special Forces, 3rd Mobile Strike Force, and a Foreward Air Controller. He worked as a maintenance supervisor at USEC, where he retired. He enjoyed wood working and building things, was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, the N.R.A., and the American Legion Post #23.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 A.M. Friday, September 20, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Rev. Joseph Yokum officiating. Burial will follow at Scioto Burial Park in McDermott. A visitation for friends and family will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home with a Recitation of the Rosary beginning at 8:00 P.M.

The family would like to thank United Energy Workers Healthcare for all the nurses who helped take care of Bob this past year. Also, thank you to those who have come to our home to visit Bob and bring food. Thank you Hospice nurses for the care you not only gave Bob, but also to our family. Donations can be made to SOMC Hospice or St. Mary's International Festival.