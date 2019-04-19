ROBERT GRAY MEDLIN

OTWAY —Robert Gray "Bob" Medlin, 78 of Otway, formerly of Canton, Ohio died Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. He was born July 12, 1940, in Washington D.C. to the late Robert "Gray" Medlin and Helen Oliver Medlin. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Victoria Medlin.

Bob received a Bachelor's Degree from Walsh College in Canton, Ohio and a Master's Degree from Akron University, he then furthered his education at Ohio University. He was the former Director of Psychology at the Portsmouth Receiving Hospital and was the founder of Counseling Associates. He practiced as a Psychologist for nearly forty years. He was also a United States Navy veteran.

Bob is survived by his wife of 55 years, Monica Waltz Medlin who he married on June 8, 1963, a son, Mark Medlin, 2 daughters; Michelle Medlin and Colette (Shaun) Davison, 3 granddaughters; Victoria, DeMya, and Gia, 3 brothers, Ronald Medlin, Dale Medlin, and Richard Medlin, and 2 sisters; Sharon Bronte and Susanne Gamble.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family requests that donations be made to Sierra's Haven in Bob's memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Condolences may be sent to www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.