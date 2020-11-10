1/1
Robert Parker
DALLAS, GA-Robert Scotty Parker, Age 58, passed away on November 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his family by his side. Scotty was born on December 9, 1961 in Portsmouth, Ohio to Robert and Sarah Parker.

Scotty was a kind spirited man who grew up in Ohio and moved to Las Vegas for 25 years before moving to Georgia. He worked as a security officer and was proud of what he did. He won awards as employee of the month as well as employee of the year. He never met a stranger and enjoyed making people laugh. Scott always had jokes to put a smile on everyone's face. He was married to the love of his life, Patricia for thirty-five years before his passing. Scotty was a strong-willed man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Scotty Parker is preceded in death by his father, Robert Parker. Along with his wife, Patricia, he is survived by his mother, Sarah Parker; sister, Teresa (Dave) Brickey; four-legged children, Lady Parker and Pom Pom Parker; and many loving extended family members and close friends to cherish his memory.

A memorial service to honor Scotty Parker will be held on November 14, 2020 at 4:00pm at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home, casual attire appropriate. Please leave online condolences and share fond memories with the Parker family at www.winkenhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com



Published in The Daily Times from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home
2950 North Cobb Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30152
7704227299
