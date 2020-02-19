WHEELERSBURG - Robert Dale Rawlins, age 83, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at SOMC Hospice in Portsmouth. He was born June 1, 1936 in South Webster to Elva and June (Hayes) Rawlins. Robert was a 1954 graduate of South Webster High School. He was the co-owner and operator of the former Bob's Grocery on Route 140 from 1972 – 1998. He enjoyed making Jesus plaques from wood and giving them to his family and friends. He was a volunteer at the cancer center, enjoyed fishing, hunting, and attending car shows. Robert attended Scioto Furnace International Pentecostal Church of Christ.

He is survived by his sons, Gary and wife Anita Rawlins of Wheelersburg, Daniel and wife Valerie Rawlins of Wheelersburg; daughter, Deborah and husband Craig Waddell of White Oak, TX; brothers, Lewis and wife Sharon Rawlins of Wheelersburg, Clarence and wife Angie Rawlins of Portsmouth; sister, Karen and husband Larry Grooms of West Union; grandchildren, Bobbi, Kelly, Adam, Joshua, Ethan, Travis, Wyatt, Ryan, Austin (Bob); great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Bailey, Cross, Korbin, Elliana, Paige, Kylie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Jean Rawlins, in 2009; stepbrother, Jerry Howard; sisters, Nellie Stiles and Amanda Hammonds.

Funeral services for Robert will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at D.W. SWICK-NELSON FUNERAL HOME in South Webster with Pastor Mark McCallister officiating. Interment will follow at Scioto Furnace. Friends may call on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Fond memories of Robert and expressions of condolence may be shared at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.