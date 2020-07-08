Robert Ruby

McDERMOTT – Robert "Bobby" Allen Ruby, 69, of McDermott passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. Born January 4, 1951 in Scioto County, a son of the late Johnie Levi and Helen L. Shumway Ruby, he was an electrician and a US Air Force veteran.

He is survived by three sons, Bobby Ruby, Levi Gallion, Brandon Craft; two daughters, Melissa Ruby Peavy, Megan Ruby Coburn; ten grandchildren, Kaitlin, Alec, Ember, Deanna, Bobby, Ethan, Olivia, Mason, George, Hadley; three brothers, Johnnie Ruby, Frank Ruby, Tom Ruby, and two sisters, Joannie Colley and Jeanie Ruby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Ruby and Jackie Ruby.

Private family services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com