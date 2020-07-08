1/
Robert Ruby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

McDERMOTT – Robert "Bobby" Allen Ruby, 69, of McDermott passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence. Born January 4, 1951 in Scioto County, a son of the late Johnie Levi and Helen L. Shumway Ruby, he was an electrician and a US Air Force veteran.

He is survived by three sons, Bobby Ruby, Levi Gallion, Brandon Craft; two daughters, Melissa Ruby Peavy, Megan Ruby Coburn; ten grandchildren, Kaitlin, Alec, Ember, Deanna, Bobby, Ethan, Olivia, Mason, George, Hadley; three brothers, Johnnie Ruby, Frank Ruby, Tom Ruby, and two sisters, Joannie Colley and Jeanie Ruby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Fred Ruby and Jackie Ruby.

Private family services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home in Minford. Online condolences may be sent to www.edafh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Erwin-Dodson-Allen Funeral Home
6710 Swauger Valley Road
Minford, OH 45653-0152
(740 820-2331
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved