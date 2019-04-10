ROBERT LEE SCOWDEN

WAVERLY — Robert Lee Scowden, 82, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born November 25, 1936 in Idaho, Ohio to the late Harold Scowden and Virginia Beekman Scowden. In 1959 he was united in marriage to Betty Pollard Scowden who survives. Also surviving is a sister, Carolyn Remy and husband Ronald of Waverly, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce Leeth.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was retired from Martin Marietta in Piketon, Ohio and Big Bear in Waverly. He was also a Past Master of Masonic Orient Lodge of Portsmouth and a member of the Scioto County Shrine Club. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Waverly and the Elks of Portsmouth. Bob was also an avid golfer.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly with Pastor Dale Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Mound Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Merit Post #142. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm on Thursday, April 11th , with a Masonic Service at 7:00 pm.

