ROBERT RAY SKAGGS

LUCASVILLE — Robert Ray Skaggs, 87, of Lucasville, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his residence in Lucasville. Robert was born July 31, 1931 in Portsmouth, Ohio to the late James Orval and Gladys Juanita Ratcliffe Skaggs. He was retired from the A-Plant as a Chemical Operator. Robert attended Lucasville Methodist Church and he was a Navy veteran serving during the Korean conflict. In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his wife Mary Lou Bobst Skaggs; a son, Joe L. Skaggs and four sisters. Robert is survived by two daughters, Barb Skaggs of Williamsburg, VA and Lisa (Derek) Derifield of Lebanon, OH; a daughter-in-law, Mary Kate Skaggs; seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Harrison-Pyles Funeral Home in Wheelersburg with Pastor Blaine Etterling officiating. Interment will be 10:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Memorial Burial Park with the American Legion James Dickey Post #23 in charge of Military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until the 1:00 pm service hour on Saturday. Condolences to the family may be made at www.harrison-pyles.com.