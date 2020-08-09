Robert Smith

GROVE CITY — Robert A Smith of Grove City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Robert was born in South Webster to the late Roy and Wilma (Crabtree) Smith. He retired from Plaskolite Inc after 45 years. Loved his motorcycles and yard sales and looked forward to his family gatherings (Crabtree and Smith).

Preceded in death by, Brothers Lyle (Butch) Smith, Bennett (Gene) Smith, Richard Smith Marvin Smith, Donald Smith, Ronald Smith. Sisters Alice (Shaffer) Smith and Margaret Smith. Bob is survived by his wife of 41 years Carol, sons Dwayne Smith and Thurman Smith. stepchildren James Yors and Christine Yors. brother Gary Smith, sisters, Helen (Allen) Smith, Carolyn (Hamilton)Smith, Vikki (Handy) Smith. Grandchildren, Sabrina Smith, Mallory Smith, Marcus Johnson, DJ Smith, Katie Smith, Nick Hiller, Lindsey Hiller, Samantha Thomas, James Yors Jr, Charles Jacob Yors , Brandi Rathburn, Chuckie Wheeler and 14 great-grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Due to the COVID Pandemic and only 25 individuals are permitted to attend, the service will be by invitation of the family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Association. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.