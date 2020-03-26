WEST PORTSMOUTH-Robert E. "Bob" Stahler, 72 of West Portsmouth died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Southern Ohio Medical Center. He was born August 14, 1947 in Portsmouth to the late Walter and Esther Gableman Stahler. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Artie Ann Stahler.

He was a United States Navy Veteran, worked in advertising for local newspapers, and was the owner of Star Video in Portsmouth.

Bob is survived by his wife, Deborah J. "Debbie" Payne Stahler whom he married November 21, 1996, a son, Steven R. (Becky) Stahler of Ashland, KY., a daughter, Michelle V. (Tyler Miller) Stahler of McDermott, 2 grandsons; Luke Stahler and Wyatt Miller, a granddaughter, Madalee on the way, a brother, William "Bill" Stahler of West Portsmouth, and special friends who he loved like family, Brittany and Kinley.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roger W. Davis Funeral Home in West Portsmouth. Due to health restrictions private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the funeral home. Friends are encouraged to reach out to the family through our condolence page at www.rogerwdavisfuneralhome.com.