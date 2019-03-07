ROBERT H. STAKER SR.

PORTSMOUTH — Robert H. Staker Sr., 86, of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at SOMC Hospice. He was born March 4, 1933 in Portsmouth to the late Anton William Staker and Melissa Justice Staker.

He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict.

He was co-founder of Staker Sales & Service in 1956 and it continues today with his son Bob and grandson Tyler running the business.

Bob was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He also enjoyed his antiques cars.

Bob was a member of Temple Baptist Church; UCT; and James Dickey Post #23 American Legion.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jacqulin Hire and Gretchen Stronczer.

Bob is survived by his wife, Louella Like Staker, whom he married December 1, 1957 in Portsmouth; two sons, Robert (Debra) Staker Jr. of Portsmouth and Phillip Staker of Portsmouth; two daughters, Rebecca (Martin) Staker Appleton of Proctorville and Martha (Wade) Staker Kirk of Ironton; three grandchildren, Tyler Staker, Samuel Appleton and Rebecca Ann Kirk; three great-grandchildren, Piper Staker, Wyatt Staker and Magnus Staker; one brother, Anton William "Bill" (Mary) Staker of Portsmouth; one sister, Martha Staker of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to especially thank Dr. Ronald Arrick, the staff of SOMC Hospice and Bridgeport 360.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at F.C. Daehler Mortuary Company in Portsmouth with Pastor John Gowdy officiating. Interment will be in Memorial Burial Park. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Daehlers.

Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 1148 Gallia Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662 or to SOMC Hospice, 2201 25th Street, Portsmouth, Ohio 45662.