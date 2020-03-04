PORTSMOUTH-Robert Dwight Wetzel, 50, of Portsmouth, born August 29, 1969 in Ironton and died February 28, 2020, at SOMC. He was a 1988 graduate of Portsmouth High School and was a veteran of the United States Navy. He is survived by his mother, Helen Kyle, of Portsmouth, and his father, Phillip Berger, Sr., of Spring Hill, Fla. He is also survived by a son, Austin Wetzel, a daughter, Morgan Wetzel, and granddaughter, Gracie Workman, all of West Portsmouth. He is also survived by a brother, Phillip Berger, Jr., of West Portsmouth; and his sisters, Pam (John) Webb and Theresa James, all of Portsmouth. In addition, he is survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles, all of whom were special to him. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Mabert Road Baptist Church in Portsmouth, with Reverend Jim Benner officiating. A dinner will follow at the church. All are welcome and are encouraged to dress casually and wear the colors of his favorite team, the San Francisco 49ers, in his honor. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a GoFundMe page to assist his children in the payment of his final expenses. Arrangements under the direction of the F.C. Daehler Mortuary. www.fcdaehlermortuary.com.