PORTSMOUTH-Robert Leonard Wetzell, 71, of Portsmouth, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at the SOMC Hospice Center. He was born April 7, 1949 in Roseburg, OR a son of the late Bessie Josephine (Ewing) and Emerald Lester Wetzell, Sr.Robert was a member of the Plumbers & Pipefitters Local #577 and he had worked as a plumber for H&M Plumbing in Alum Creek. A member of the James Dickey Post #23, Bob was a Marine Corps Vietnam veteran. For his service as a field radio operator, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnamese Service Medal with 5 Stars, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and Frame and the Vietnamese Campaign Medal with Device and the Good Conduct MedalSurviving are his wife, Vivian Maura Warren Wetzell, whom he married in Sciotoville on June 19, 1981; a daughter, Ann Christine Wetzell of Hudson Falls, NY; a stepson. Steve (Jackie) Priode of Pikeville, KY; stepdaughter, Michelle Priode of Wheelersburg; one sister, Eileen Wetzell of Junction City, OR; four grandchildren; one great-grandson; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by siblings, Emerald Lester Wetzell, Jr., Geraldine Isitt, Pauldine Jones and Carldine Randall; and two grandchildren.Funeral services will be held Friday at 1 P.M. at the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNERAL HOME in Portsmouth with Rev. David Smith officiating and interment in Memorial Burial Park. The James Dickey Post Honor Detail will conduct military rites.The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.All individuals who attend are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing.Those who are unable to attend services are encouraged to leave messages of support at RalphFScott.com. These will be displayed for the family during calling hours.The Marine Corps flag will fly at the funeral home in honor of Mr. Wetzells' service to our country.
Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.