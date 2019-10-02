MANSFIELD — Robert Wilson, age 87, of Mansfield, formerly of Sciotoville, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Crystal Care Hospice in Ashland, Ohio. He was born to the late Thomas and Evelyn (Spicer) Wilson in Hanging Rock. Robert was married to the late Doris (Craft) Wilson in South Shore, KY and lived in Sciotoville 40 years. Robert was a staff sergeant with the 74th Fighter Squadron of the United States Air Force and was retired from AK Steel. He was an avid model train collector and he loved watching and feeding the birds. He spent most of his time caring for others and taking care of everyone else, he was loved and will be missed by everyone.

Robert is survived by two sons, Terry (Beverly) Fisher of Marion and Eric (Tammy) Thompson of Sarasota, FL; a daughter, Teresa Wilson of Marion; a daughter-in-law, Vicki Fisher of Sanford, NC; one brother, Bernie Wilson (Ina) of Wheelersburg; a sister in law, Janet Wilson; ten grandchildren, Matthew Atkins (Sherry) of Kettering, Amy Gunter (Richard) of Sanford, NC, Tawnya Thompson of Portsmouth, Jodi McAuley (Toussian) of Cameron, NC, Rachel Clausing of Marion, Leanne Bowdre (Ben) of Marion, Eldon Thompson, Nick Thompson, Andrew Thompson, and Erica Thompson; eleven great-grandchildren, Thomas, Lindsay (Carter), Robbie, Michael, J.T., T.J., Megan, Jack, Lauren, Connor and Elijah; and special friends, Rusty Zieglar, Tom Auflick, Kay Detty, and Sharla Hagedorn. In addition to his parents and wife Robert was preceded in death by two sons, Vince Fisher and Billy Fisher; six brothers, Tom Wilson Jr., Dickie Wilson, Donald Wilson, Gary Wilson, Larry Wilson, and James Wilson; a sister, Janice Wilson.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 4, 2019 at D.W. SWICK – NELSON FUNERAL HOME in Wheelersburg with Pastor Steve Mann officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Burial Park in Wheelersburg with military honors provided by James Dickey Post #23 of the American Legion. Friends may call on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Fond memories of Robert and expressions of condolence may be left at www.DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.