CIRCLEVILLE —Roberta Louise Cook, 75, of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, Nov.12, 2019 at Brookdale Pinnacle Senior Living in Grove City. She was born Dec.17, 1943 in Portsmouth, a daughter of the late Robert William and Mary Louise Allis Grady. She was a homemaker and had worked at the Martin-Marietta Corp. for 7 years. Roberta was a member of the Daughter's of the American Revolution where she had held many offices, National Chair for Constitution Week, the State Scholarship Chair, Vice-chair for the National Scholarship, Regent of the Pickaway Plains chapter, Southeast District Director for Ohio Society DAR and she was also was a member of the Daughter's of the War of 1812. Roberta was a PHS graduate in the class of 1961.

Roberta is survived by her husband Gerald Rowan Cook, whom she married in Portsmouth on June 24, 1979.

Private funeral services are to held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of the RALPH F. SCOTT FUNRAL HOME in Portsmouth.

